Get ready to diet in 2018! How are you going to do?

Diet Survey

A new survey by Laughing Cow ice cream reveals that the average person will start and fail 189 diets during the course of their life. Other findings:

the average person starts 3 new diets every year

the average person stays on each of their diets for just 7 weeks

51% of people quit a diet the first time they eat cheat food

43% of people snack because they are bored

45% of women break a diet with chocolate

29% of men break a diet with beer

The NY Post claims it costs over $40,000 to prepare an actress for the Golden Globes. Estimated costs ….

Dress … $12,500

Hair … $6,000

Makeup …. $5,000

Nails … $300

Jewelry … $20,000

Camila Cabello tells the Green Valley News that she has a crush on someone.“The way that I have worked makes it hard on relationships, on friendships, even health. I always have a crush on somebody. It’s just how I am! It’s boring without that. A girl’s gotta daydream!”

Camila Cabello tells the Green Valley News that she would be working in a coffee shop if she weren’t a singer. “I would want to work in a coffee shop. Actually, one day I would still like to work in a coffee shop, because I have this dream of meeting someone in a coffee shop, and falling in love with them and talking to them every day. And they only come to the coffee shop to get my coffee. But it’s not because my coffee’s good. It’s because they like me. I’m going to apply tomorrow to the nearest coffee shop.”