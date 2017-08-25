Game of Thrones Finale

Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale is on Sunday…. I can’t wait. This season has been a whirlwind and I honestly can’t even imagine what’s going to go down during the last episode. The show really does bring people together.

A recent match.com survey reveals that Washington DC is the best city in which to date a Game of Thrones fan. Other findings;

– Game of Thrones fans are 70% more likely to have a Ph.D than non-fans of the show

– 44% of Game of Thrones fans are more likely to have a graduate degree than non-fans of the show

– 23% of Game of Thrones fans are more likely to have a bachelor’s degree than non-fans of the show

– Game of Thrones fans are 83% more likely to earn $150,000 or more per year than non-fans

– 39% of Game of Thrones fans are more likely to earn between $100,000 and $150,000 per year

– 81% of single Game of Thrones fans have had a date in the last year

Happy Finale Watching!