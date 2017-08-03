Fun Facts About The White House

The British once set it on fire.

Winston Churchill claimed he saw the ghost of Abraham Lincoln during his stay there.

It was built by slaves.

It was designed by an Irish architect. Which is why every room in it has a hidden liquor cabinet in the wall.

Abraham Lincoln once had sex in the Lincoln Bedroom.

There is a dentist’s office in the basement.

Tom Hanks bought an espresso machine for the White House pressroom.

It has 28 fireplaces.

It’s worth almost $300 million.