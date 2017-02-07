Ed Sheeran getting married?

Ed Sheeran says that he feels good about his chances of marrying his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. “I’m pretty…yeah I feel pretty good about it. She lives three or four miles away from me where I grew up, And we live together now, we just got cats.”

Naughty Gossip claims Kristen Stewart is not happy that Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impersonation stole the show when she hosted SNL last Saturday night. A source tells the site: “Kristen worked all week at SNL and Melissa turned up in the last minute and stole the show. Kristen said she was gay and even dropped the “F” bomb and everyone is buzzing about Melissa. She is livid. People don’t realize all the work that goes into hosting SNL. You start on Monday and work all week to put the show together. It is not fair to ask an actress to compete with a comedian that has spent years training to do this. Kristen put everything she had into the show and Melissa stole her spotlight. NOT COOL!”

Cheat Sheet

A new survey by Kessler International reveals that 86% of college students have cheated on an exam. Other findings:

– 50% of college students believe cheating is okay

– 97% of cheating students have never been caught.

– 76% of cheating students have copied someone else’s work.

– 42% of cheating students have purchased a custom term paper.

– 28% of cheating students have gotten someone else to take an online class for them

– 72% of cheating students use gadgets to cheat in class