Denny’s Offering Mooncakes During Eclipse: ABC claims Denny’s is celebrating the solar eclipse on Monday by offering all-you-can-eat $4 buttermilk ‘Mooncakes’. The company released a statement saying; “Like all of America, our team at Denny’s is excited about the upcoming solar eclipse and we wanted to have a little fun to mark this historic occasion.”

Krispy Kreme will have Eclipse Doughnuts! YUM!!!!!!!!!

Please be safe in viewing this event!