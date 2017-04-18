Would you drink “Clear Coffee’?

Two brothers in England just started selling a CLEAR COFFEE.

It comes in a bottle and you’re supposed to drink it cold. They say it’s made from high-quality coffee beans and pure water, and it took them three months to figure out the secret formula to make it clear without any chemicals or artificial ingredients.

They say they mainly wanted to create it because, quote, “We are heavy coffee drinkers. Like many other people we struggled with teeth stains. There was nothing on the market that would suit our needs.”

A British newspaper reviewed it and said, quote, “The taste is strong, like a potent cold brew,” so that’s good. Another review wasn’t quite as kind, quote, “odd but not unpleasant . . . [like] water but with an aftertaste of coffee.”

If you want to try it, you’re going to have to spend some money and be patient. You can get a five-pack from their website CLRCFF.com . . . for $19, or about $4 per 6.7-ounce bottle.

Then throw in another $19 for shipping, and be ready to wait three to four weeks quote, “due to a huge amount of orders.”

