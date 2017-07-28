Don’t blow out the candles on your birthday cake!

Well thanks science! Do you really have to ruin our birthday celebrations? A new study out of Clemson University found that when someone blows out the candles on a birthday cake, it increases the amount of bacteria on the cake by an average of 1,500%. And in some cases, the amount of bacteria can increase 14,000%.

Now . . . even with all that extra bacteria, the researchers say your chances of getting sick are still pretty low. But if the person celebrating their birthday is a little sick, it’s probably best NOT to have them blow out their candles.