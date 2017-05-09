Design the Next Oreo Flavor!

For the past few years, Oreo had been releasing an endless parade of new flavors. Some of them have sounded great, like Cinnamon Bun and Brownie Batter . . . but some were just too weird, like Peeps and Swedish Fish Oreos.

But apparently, they’re out of ideas . . . so now, they want US to do all the unholy flavor breeding for them.

Nabisco just launched a new contest where YOU can submit ideas for the next limited-edition Oreo. You can enter by using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest on Twitter with your flavor idea until July 14th.

Then they’re going to narrow down the field and let the world vote. The person who wins will get $500,000 and Oreo will actually produce and sell their flavor.