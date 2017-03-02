Dancing With The Stars pairings

This is like the 500th season of Dancing With The Stars and Perez Hilton claims ABC has announced the new pairings for Dancing With the Stars.

Olympian Simone Biles and Sasha Farber

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev

former Glee star Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

member of the girl group Fifth Harmony Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi (a.k.a. Erika Jayne) and Gleb Savchenko

Charo and Keo Motsepe

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd

Mr. T and Kym Herjavec

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan and Witney Carson

bull rider Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess

former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross and Lindsay Arnold

NFL free agent Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater

Contact Music, citing People magazine, claims Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship was never serious. Sources tell the sites: ”It was never really supposed to be serious between them. When it first started, she was basically like, ‘This will be fun for now.” He was happy and content [but] was not in the mindset to settle down. It just became more and more work to make it work. Because this wasn’t something permanent, it just became time to take a break. There was nothing dramatic or over the top. Katy’s going through a lot of changes for her new music – both physically and emotionally – and this was a part of that.”