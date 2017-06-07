Craigslist Ad Searching for “Generic Father Figure” to be a “BBQ Dad” at Cookout
I’m definitely taking notes on this because my dad lives back in Virginia… and after Promo Girl Abby and I tried cooking on the grill last week, we could use a dad’s help! lol!

Only grill I can master is the George Foreman!

“Duties include:

Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking beer)

Bringing your own grill (though this is subject to change, we will provide all of the meat)

Refer to all attendees as ‘Big Guy,’ ‘Chief,’ ‘Sport,’ ‘Champ,’ etc. (while drinking beer)

Talk about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc. Funny anecdotes are highly encouraged. All whilst drinking beer.

Desired experience:

A minimum of 18 years experience as a father

A minimum of 10 years grilling experience

An appreciation of a nice, cold beer on a hot summer day.”

