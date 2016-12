The average holiday shopping trip burns 1,500 calories. Other findings:

– the average person will walk 20 miles this holiday season while Christmas shopping

– the average person gains four pounds between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day

Q: Name Santa’s reindeer

A: Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, and Donner and Blitzen.



Q: What is Mrs Claus’ first name?



A: Jessica Mary (According to the Christmas special “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”)

