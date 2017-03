I can’t make this up, lol! Cheetos brand coming out with its own Easter fashion line!

The line includes Cheeto “Lapkins…” napkins built into pants… and the Sound Muffling-Muffler… ┬áso that you can muffle the sound of a Cheetos bag!

Not even gonna lie, I need those Lapkins for when I eat Cheetos! Let’s be honest, even without them I’m wiping my hands on my pants. Shh, don’t tell my mom.

Check out all the other items, here!