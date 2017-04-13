Carolina Kick-Off

Batten down the hatches! Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will host a number of talented musicians, including Blake Shelton, Big and Rich, NC’s very own Parmalee, Tucker Beathard, David Ray and Adley Stump for the Carolina Kickoff! The administration at East Carolina University is committed to providing quality entertainment for the area and attracting people to its beautiful campus. Make sure to get your pre-sale tickets so you can be part of what is certain to be an amazing start to the school year and Pirate football season on August 19th! Make sure to get your discounted tickets HERE using the promo code: BOB933 !