You can hear Taylor Swift’s New Single on Bob First!

Now, the snake makes sense.

Tayor Swift‘s new album is called Reputation, and it’ll be out November 10. The first single will be out tomorrow night on Bob 93.3 at midnight!

As for the snake videos she’s been posting: Taylor’s “reputation” was certainly damaged last year, due to her feud with Kanye West and some comments her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris made about her. Haters called her a “snake” and flooded her Instagram feed with snake emojis.

Reputation is spelled out in Gothic-style letters, like the font The New York Times uses, and the artwork shows Taylor in black and white, superimposed in front of what looks like a newspaper front page. It’s a safe bet she’s taking aim at the endless stories about her.

Listen to Bob 93.3 tomorrow night at midnight to hear what Taylor has to say!