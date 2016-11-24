Busted Sweater Official Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

BOB’S BUSTED SWEATER CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): WERO-FM (1361 Colony Drive, New Bern, NC 28562) and Emily’s Boutique (2707 Royall Avenue Goldsboro, NC 27534) (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The BOB’S BUSTED SWEATER contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around NOVEMBER 25, 2016 AT 12:00 AM EST and ends at 11:59 PM EST on or about DECEMBER 9, 2016 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is DECEMBER 9, 2016 AT 11:59 PM EST. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in the station’s listening area. Employees of WERO-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Only one winner per household is permitted in any Station-conducted contest/sweepstakes. CONTESTS VALUED AT OVER $600 CAN ONLY BE WON BY ONE PERSON PER HOUSEHOLD EVERY 60 DAYS.

Any prize won valued at $600 or more will require the winner to fill out an IRS 1099 form.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA FACEBOOK – Visit the WERO-FM BOB 93.3 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bob933allthehits/. If you have not already “LIKED” the Station Facebook page, you may be required to “LIKE” the Station Facebook page before you can enter the Promotion. POST A PICTURE OF YOU IN YOUR BUSTED (UGLY) CHRISTMAS SWEATER, TAG THE PHOTO USING @BOB933 AND USE THE HASHTAG #bustedsweater. Facebook entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the Facebook account by Facebook. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Facebook account. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion. Facebook entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the Facebook account by Facebook. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Facebook account. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

VIA TWITTER or INSTAGRAM – POST A PICTURE OF YOU IN YOUR BUSTED (UGLY) CHRISTMAS SWEATER, TAG THE PHOTO USING @BOB933 AND USE THE HASHTAG #bustedsweater. Send a Tweet to the Station’s Twitter handle at @BOB933 with the hashtag bustedsweater with your name. You can also post a photo on Instagram by tagging the station’s Instagram account at @BOB933 and using hashtag bustedsweater. Entrants in a Twitter or Instagram promotion do not provide detailed personal information at the time of entry given the limitations of the text message format, but the winner(s) must provide all requested information at the time the winner(s) is selected and notified, including first name and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Message and data rates may apply. The Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for this method of entry. Only one entry per Twitter or Instagram account is permitted.

Twitter and/or Instagram entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Twitter and/or Instagram account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the Twitter and/or Instagram account by Twitter and/or Instagram. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Twitter and/or Instagram account. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Only one entry per person, regardless of entry means. Only one Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram entry per person and one entry per Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram account are permitted. If multiple entries come in from the same person from different accounts, only one entry will be used for final drawing.

Prizes : ONE WINNER WILL RECEIVE ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100) IN GIFT CERTIFICATES FROM EMILY’S BOUTIQUE. THE FIRST TEN (10) ENTRIES WILL RECEIVE TWO (2) TICKETS TO THE UGLY SWEATER JINGLE BELL BASH AT TIE BREAKERS RESTAURANT (1920 SMYTHEWYCK DRIVE GREENVILLE, NC 27858) ON DECEMBER 16, 2016. Odds of Winning:

ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND UPON THE NUMBER OF ENTRIES RECEIVED.

Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

One (1) random winner will be chosen on Monday, December 12, 2016. The winner will be announced on air and online via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.