Britney Spears Makes Backstreet Boy Get on All Fours!

By Austin
|
Apr 3, 5:04 PM

Leave it to Britney Spears to bring out the freakshow in Howie D! What happens in Vegas... #pieceofme #pieceofhowie #bsbvegas

Posted by Backstreet Boys on Sunday, April 2, 2017

Britney Spears does what she wants on her stage, and she made that clear on Saturday night!

At her show in Vegas, she made Howie D of the Backstreet Boys throw on a harness and a leash and walk down the catwalk on all fours.

Go ahead, Britney!

