Britney Spears Makes Backstreet Boy Get on All Fours!

Leave it to Britney Spears to bring out the freakshow in Howie D! What happens in Vegas... #pieceofme #pieceofhowie #bsbvegas

Britney Spears does what she wants on her stage, and she made that clear on Saturday night!

At her show in Vegas, she made Howie D of the Backstreet Boys throw on a harness and a leash and walk down the catwalk on all fours.

Go ahead, Britney!