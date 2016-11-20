Britney-oke Official Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

BOB’S BRITNEY-OKE CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): WERO-FM (1361 Colony Drive New Bern, NC 28562), RCA RECORDS (550 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10022), THE COCA-COLA COMPANY (P.O. Box 1734 Atlanta, GA 30301), and BAILEY’S FINE JEWELRY (511 Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858) (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The BOB’s BRITNEY-OKE contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around November 21, 2016, at 10:00AM EST and ends at 4:00PM EST or about December 9, 2016 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is December 9, 2016 at 4:00PM EST. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in within the station’s listening area. Employees of WERO-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Only one winner per household is permitted in any Station-conducted contest/sweepstakes. CONTESTS VALUED AT OVER $600 CAN ONLY BE WON BY ONE PERSON PER HOUSEHOLD EVERY 60 DAYS.

Any prize won valued at $600 or more will require the winner to fill out an IRS 1099 form. Winner must provide Social Security Number, Date of Birth, Address, Phone, Email and Full Given Name, and they must provide their guest Full Give Name and Date of Birth to secure flight itinerary.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA TELEPHONE – Listeners will receive the cue to call each weekday at 10:00AM, 2:00PM and 4:00PM between November 21, 2016 and December 9, 2016. Listeners will call the WERO BOB 93.3 Studio at 800-260-0933. The first caller to correctly identify the next line of the Britney Spears song will instantly be qualified for the grand prize. One qualifier will be selected at random for the grand prize and announced that winner on Monday, December 12, 2016 on air. At the time of their call entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.

Only one qualifier/entry per person.

Prizes : One (1) Grand prize: Trip to Las Vegas, Nevada the set dates of leaving Friday, January 13, 2016 – and returning Sunday, January 15, 2016. Trip includes: airfare for two (2), hotel for two (2) nights stay, and two (2) tickets to attend the Britney Spears Piece of Me Tour on January 14, 2017, currently scheduled to take place at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood – 3667 Las Vegas Blvd South Las Vegas, NV 89109. The Grand prize will also include a two hundred dollar ($200) gift card to Bailey’s Fine Jewelry, and a year supply of Coca-Cola with a Coca-Cola blanket. The year’s supply of Coca-Cola will be distributed by January through June four (4) six (6) packs of any Coca-Cola glass package, and July through December four (4) ten (10) packs of any Coca-Cola mini cans. The grand prize winner and guest are required to provide full legal names, contact information including address, phone, date of birth, and social security numbers. All expenses and use of prize are the responsibility of winner. Ground transportation and food will be at the expense of the winner. The trip awarded to the Grand Prize winner must be taken within dates provided by the Sponsor or that portion of the Grand Prize will be forfeited. Other restrictions may apply.

Ticket dates and times are at the sole discretion of the sponsor and are non-transferrable.

Approximate retail value of Grand Prize (“ARV”): $2000.00.

Odds of Winning:

ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND UPON THE NUMBER OF ENTRIES RECEIVED.

Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

One (1) random winner will be chosen on Monday, December 12, 2016. The winner will be announced on air. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

The grand prize winner will be contacted by RCA Records to confirm their itinerary for their trip. The grand prize winner will depart Friday, January 13, 2017 and return Sunday, January 15, 2017.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.