Bob’s Big Bucks Contest Rules

Alpha Media $1000 Cash Giveaway CONTEST RULES 1. Eligibility. (a) No purchase necessary to enter or win. (b) The $1000 Cash Giveaway Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media, MSnap/Marketron, Aptivada (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited. The $1000 Cash Giveaway Contest will also be known as: Call Letters Contest Name (c) Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Listeners are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. (d) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. 2. Entry. (a) The Contest will begin on Monday, March 20, 2017 and end on Friday, April 21, 2017. The deadline for entries is Friday, April 21, 2017 at 6pmAKDT/7pmPST/8pmMT/9pmCT/10pmET. (b) To participate in the Contest, you must listen to the participating radio station in your area at 7am, 9am, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after 7a, 9a, 1p, 3p & 5p. During those specific 5 text-in times per day, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword you must text the keyword to 77000. One random listener will be chosen and contacted via the phone number they used to text in (the call to the listener will be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 228, 502, or 561 area code number per the times listed below.* IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded $1000. Keyword entry windows are as follows: Keyword Time Time Zone 7am Keyword 9am Keyword 1pm Keyword 3pm Keyword 5pm Keyword Alaska 7am-8am 9am-10am 1pm-2pm 3pm-4pm 5pm-6pm Pacific 7am-9am 9am-11am 1pm-3pm 3pm-5pm 5pm-7pm Mountain 7am-10am 9am-12pm 1pm-4pm 3pm-6pm 5pm-8pm Central 7am-11am 9am- 1pm 1pm-5pm 3pm-7pm 5pm-9pm Eastern 7am-12pm 9am-2pm 1pm-6pm 3pm-8pm 5pm-10pm Qualifiers will be contacted during the following times in order to choose a winner: Keyword Time Time Zone 7am Qualifiers Same Day 9am Qualifiers Same Day 1pm Qualifiers Same Day 3pm Qualifiers Following Day 5pm Qualifiers Following Day Alaska 9am-10am 12am-1pm 5pm-6pm 7am-8am 7am-8am Pacific 10am-11am 1pm-2pm 6pm-7pm 8am-9am 8am-9am Mountain 11am-12pm 2pm-3pm 7pm-8pm 9am-10am 9am-10am Central 12pm-1pm 3pm-4pm 8pm-9pm 10am-11am 10am-11am Eastern 1pm-2pm 4pm-5pm 9pm-10pm 11am-12pm 11am-12pm If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio. TEXT MESSAGE BOUNCE BACK RESPONSE WILL BE AS FOLLOWS “Thank you for entering! We will notify the winner via phone. Keep listening for your next chance to win. Msg & Data Rates Apply” Any response varying from this verbiage is not deemed an official text entry. Alternate mode of entry: Instead of texting, participant could enter online at http://mobilesweeps.marketron.com/ PARTICIPANT MAY ONLY CHOOSE ONE MODE OF ENTRY PER CONTEST TIME (c) CONTEST ALLOWS UNLIMITED ENTRIES, BUT PARTICIPANTS MAY ONLY WIN $1000 ONCE THROUGHOUT THE DURATION OF THE 5-WEEK CONTEST. ONLY ONE ENTRY PER PHONE NUMBER WILL SHOW, THEREFORE MULTIPLE ENTRIES OF THE SAME KEYWORD WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. (d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, cell phone or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules. By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacypolicy.pdf . Entry deemed made by holder of phone number. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules. (e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://alphamediausa.com/contests/rules/springcashcontest2017.pdf If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. 3. Prizes and Odds of Winning. (a) 5 DAILY PRIZES per day: A total of (125) one Hundred twenty-five prizes of $1000 dollars will be awarded throughout the duration of the contest. Prizes will be awarded by randomly drawing phone number from text or online entry. The Sponsors reserve the right to award any prizes that are not claimed within 60 days of notification in future promotions conducted by the Sponsors. (b) Odds of winning depend on number of participants. (c) All winner information will be collected at the time of winning. The information will be sent to the appropriate local market to issue a $1000 check to the winner. This process will take 6-8 weeks before winner will be notified to pick up check. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 60 days of notification will be forfeited by the winner. Winner checks must be claimed in person. 4. Winner Selection and Notification. (a) Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final. (b) Winners will be randomly chosen 5 times per day. One random listener will be chosen and contacted via the phone number they used to text in (the call to the listener will be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 228, 502, or 561 area code number per the times listed below. They will be notified by Alpha Media staff and will be recorded for future play back in any and all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner. IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded $1000. In the event there is no winner, prizes will be awarded to the next randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator. This will repeat for a period of forty-five (45) minutes until the $1,000 cash prize is awarded. If no randomly selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 45 minutes has expired, no cash prize will be awarded. Qualifiers will be contacted during the following times in order to choose a winner: Keyword Time Time Zone 7am Qualifiers Same Day 9am Qualifiers Same Day 1pm Qualifiers Same Day 3pm Qualifiers Following Day 5pm Qualifiers Following Day Alaska 9am-10am 12am-1pm 5pm-6pm 7am-8am 7am-8am Pacific 10am-11am 1pm-2pm 6pm-7pm 8am-9am 8am-9am Mountain 11am-12pm 2pm-3pm 7pm-8pm 9am-10am 9am-10am Central 12pm-1pm 3pm-4pm 8pm-9pm 10am-11am 10am-11am Eastern 1pm-2pm 4pm-5pm 9pm-10pm 11am-12pm 11am-12pm (c) Winners must listen to obtain keywords 5 times per day on their local participating station(s) but do not need to listen or be present to win. Alpha Media staff will contact winner(s). 5. General. (a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station. (b) By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. If a prize winner is a minor, prize may be awarded to the minor’s parent or legal guardian and that winner’s travel companion must be his/her parent or legal guardian. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Sponsors the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, Alpha Media, and their advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity. (c) Sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsors are not responsible for errors in the rules, their announcements, or the offering or the administration of the Contest. (d) No prize transfers. Sponsors may substitute prizes for prizes of like value, in the Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prizes may not be substituted or redeemed for cash. Offer subject to federal, state and local regulations and laws and is void where taxed, restricted or prohibited. By entering, participants agree to these rules and the decisions of the Sponsors. 6. Rules. For a copy of the Official Rules and/or list of winners, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope by June 21, 2017 to: Alpha Media, ATTN: Nikki Wilder, 331 Fulton St. 12th Floor, Peoria, IL 61602. Third Parties: Marketron/Msnap Aptivada