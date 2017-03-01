Bob in the Streets

3/10 – Grand Opening of Moe’s Southwest Grill in New Bern! Join Mica for some great food from 11AM to 1PM. Located at 2019 South Glenburnie Rd New Bern, NC 28562

3/11 – Engaged Onslow Bridal Expo – Join Gina Gray on Saturday, March 11th! Located at Jacksonville Commons 100 Recreation Lane, Jacksonville, NC 28541

3/17 – Open House at Captain’s Quarters! Come out and join us in Greenville for Captain’s Quarters open house on Friday, March 17th from 2PM to 4PM. Located at 3800 Bostic Drive, Greenville, NC 27834