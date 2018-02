This is Tristen. He’s a male mixed breed. He’s around 8 months old and needs a home that only has female dogs, as he is a “ladie’s man” in his mind. Tristen is a sweet boy and needs a family that will give him long walks and lots of play. He will be your best friend for many years to come! Adopt him now at Lenoir County SPCA in Kinston. 2455 Rouse Road Ext. or call 252-520-0003.