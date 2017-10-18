The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week

This is Dorothy! She is an 18 month old love bug! Dorothy is great with other dogs, cats and LOVES kids! She will follow the little ones around and then lay in their lap for belly rubs! You could take her on nightly fall walks as she is perfect on a leash! She deserves a wonderful home because she has so much love to give. You would be the coolest person ever if you gave this sweetie a chance! Adopt her at Onslow Animal Services, 244 Gerogetown Road in Jacksonville or call 910-455-0182.

Meet our new Fur Friend Of The Week! ❤️🐶🐾 Posted by Gina Gray on Wednesday, October 18, 2017