The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week

Shyane is a Bully mix. She’s around a year old and is the most loving, kind spirited baby ever. She is a bit shy but lookout when she warms up to you. She will be extremely loyal to her new owner. She loves long walks and head rubs. She will actually fall asleep with her head in your hand! She is heartworm positive and has started her meds so she is good to go on her new life journey with you! Please see her and get to know her at Lenoir County SPCA, 2445 Rouse Rd in Kinston. 252-520-0003.