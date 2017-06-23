The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week

This is Darwin. He’s a young pup who is extremely lovable and loyal. He was found as a stray and turned in at Onslow County Animal Services. He loves to lean on you, which by the way is how a dog hugs you! He adoption fee is $140.00 and covers his neuter, micro chip and more. He’s great with kids, loves to ride, awesome on a leash! Darwin is your new best friend! Give him a chance now by visiting Onslow County Animal Services. Call 910-455-0182. You can drop by at 244 Georgetown Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28540