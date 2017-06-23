The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week
By Gina Gray
|
Jun 23, 2017 @ 1:20 PM

This is Darwin.  He’s a young pup who is extremely lovable and loyal.  He was found as a stray and turned in at Onslow County Animal Services.  He loves to lean on you, which by the way is how a dog hugs you!  He adoption fee is $140.00 and covers his neuter, micro chip and more.  He’s great with kids, loves to ride, awesome on a leash!  Darwin is your new best friend!  Give him a chance now by visiting Onslow County Animal Services.  Call 910-455-0182.  You can drop by at 244 Georgetown Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Related Content

The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week
Meet The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week
The Bob Fur Friend OF The Week
Emergency Shelters open across NC
The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week
Meet The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week
Comments