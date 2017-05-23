The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week

This is Kermie! She’s a 2 year old Pittie mix and loves to snuggle, play, ride and walks great on a leash. She would be great with kids that know their boundaries and we’re not sure about cats. She’s currently heartworm postitive, but please don’t let that stop you from adopting her. Kermie is being treated out of Kinston and her treatments can be discussed at Onslow County Services in Jacksonville. I dare say this dog would be the best thing to happen to you! Her attitude and temperment are wonderful! I just love her sweet face and eyes!!! Please help us find her a home and give her the life she deserves! Call 910-455-0182 for her info.