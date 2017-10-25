The Bob Fur Friends Of The Week

This is Tippy and Rascal. They are 5 year old Boxer mixes and are brother and sister. We are going to adopt them together since they have never been seperated! Tippy is a bit timid and loves to be near her big brother. They love to give lots of kisses to their human. They were surrendered by their owner and they are so deserving of a special life and home! We’re not sure how they would tolerate cats, but they are good with other dogs and family members. Contact Lenoir County SPCA at 252-520-0003.