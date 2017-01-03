Board Flight 933

Music’s biggest night is coming soon and we want you to be there to see it. Just listen to Ace and TJ Monday morning at 8:12 to find out the scoop.

Mariah update!

TMZ claims Mariah Carey’s team believes her New Year’s Eve performance on ABC was sabotaged for ratings. Mariah’s earpieces were not working. This led to her ripping out her earpieces and trying to sing along to her music even though she could not hear because the Times Square crowd was too loud. Dick Clark Productions is denying the claim.

Carey Tweeted: ”Sh*t happens Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines”

Josh Groban Tweeted: “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs, an angel loses its wings”

The NY Post claims Mariah’s manager Stella sent a letter to the company that produced her performance. It allegedly reads: “You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win, AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM [something was wrong] ON STAGE IN REAL TIME. THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE.”

Another source tells the paper: “They kept telling us, ‘Don’t worry, the earpiece will work when we go live. It will be on a different frequency,’” the source told The Post. “But the ear piece didn’t work. She couldn’t hear the music.”

The Sun-Times claims Dick Clark Productions released a statement saying: “As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”