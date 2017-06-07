Blondes do have more fun!

Blondes Have More Fun!
A new survey by Regis Hair reveals that 45% of blonde haired women prefer a night out on the town to staying in. Other findings:
– 23% of redheads would rather stay at home and watch TV than go out for a night on the town.
– 60% of blondes like adventure, dancing, rock climbing and yoga.
– 43% of redheads prefer reading, working or studying to adventure
– 80% of blondes say their friends would describe them as fun, outgoing and bubbly
– 75% of brunettes say their friends and family would describe them as fun, outgoing and bubbly
– 32% of redheads describe themselves as quiet or shy