Blondes do have more fun!

Blondes Have More Fun!

A new survey by Regis Hair reveals that 45% of blonde haired women prefer a night out on the town to staying in. Other findings:

– 23% of redheads would rather stay at home and watch TV than go out for a night on the town.

– 60% of blondes like adventure, dancing, rock climbing and yoga.

– 43% of redheads prefer reading, working or studying to adventure

– 80% of blondes say their friends would describe them as fun, outgoing and bubbly

– 75% of brunettes say their friends and family would describe them as fun, outgoing and bubbly

– 32% of redheads describe themselves as quiet or shy