Bieber back with Selena?-The Weekend news

TMZ claims The Weeknd is over Selena Gomez. He was spotted at a Toronto nightclub on Monday grinding on a mystery woman on the dance floor.

Selena Gomez has been named 2017 Billboard Woman of the Year. She will be honored by the magazine on November 30th.

A statement from Billboard reads; “Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice. She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honor her as our Woman of the Year.”

Ace Showbiz claims Justin Bieber recently spent the night at Selena Gomez’s house.

Contact Music claims Adele recently turned down a $1.5 million offer to perform in the Middle East because she was busy gardening and weeding