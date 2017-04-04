Beyoncé Drops a New Video for Her Anniversary with Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are celebrating 9 years of marriage today! (WHOA that was fast!)
Anyway, to celebrate the anniversary she posted a series of Instagram videos and photos… and then tweeted this music video.
Relationship goals, am I right?
Beyoncé - Die With You. (2017 Full Video) pic.twitter.com/322sgypBll— BEYONCÉCAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) April 4, 2017
