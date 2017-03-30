Beyonce drops $500,000 on what???

Hot of the press…Beyonce drops some serious cash and don’t forget you can win an instant 1K at 7,9,1,3, and 5 today with Bob’s Big Bucks!

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Beyonce is constructing a $500,000 nursery for her twins. A source tells the magazine: “Bey and Jay knocked out a wall between two bedrooms to create a master suite-size nursery inside their LA home. The twins will have matching cribs and rockers and designer sheets totaling $30,000, plus a $50,000 state-of-the-art sound system. She commissioned a $20,000 mural on the ceiling, complete with glowing stars. It’s incredible. It’s the entire galaxy above the nursery.”

InTouch Weekly Magazine claims Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may marry. A source tells the magazine: “She’s told pals that they’re planning to exchange vows in August once he finishes his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour. She knows The Weeknd is her soul mate. And doesn’t want to spend years waiting to get married. Selena already has a wedding dress in mind. She wants something classic; white, long and fitted to show off her amazing body. She’s yet to choose a designer, but Versace, Giorgio Armani and Marchesa are at the top of her list. Selena’s cousin Priscilla DeLeon will be the maid of honor and her little sister, Gracie Teefey, will be a flower girl. It’s going to be very small.”