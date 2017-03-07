The best and worst cities for basketball fans

A new study ranked all 291 cities with at least one Division One college basketball team from the best place for fans to the worst.

The rankings are based on things like the number of college basketball teams . . . how well they’ve done over the past three years . . . the cost of tickets . . . and how engaged their fans are on social media. The top five are:

Chapel Hill, North Carolina . . . home of the University of North Carolina. GO HEELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Los Angeles . . . home of UCLA, USC, and several other schools.

Durham, North Carolina . . . home of Duke University.

Bloomington, Indiana . . . home of Indiana University.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania . . . home of last year’s champions Villanova and several other schools.

The city that came in 291st place is New Britain, Connecticut . . . home of the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils. The men’s team finished 5-26, 4-25, and 6-23 over the past three years. (WalletHub) (Here are the rankings for all 291 cities.)