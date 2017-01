Gary Bertch, the owner of Bertch Cabinets in Waterloo, Iowa, may be the best boss in America. He offered each of his 800 employees a free, week-long Caribbean cruise for meeting their 2016 profit goals.

The employees are chartering flights to Miami, staying in a five-star hotel and then sailing for free for a week with their spouses.

Other employees received a week off and a $900 bonus. Hey Gary, if you’re ever in North Carolina..PLEASE give us a ringie!!!!!