What artist is making the most money this year?

New Kids on the Block star Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip at a Charlotte, North Carolina Waffle House earlier this week. His bill came to $82.60 before he left the $2,000 tip. Several weeks ago, he left a $500 tip at an Edgewater, Maryland Waffle House Donnie also gave out backstage passes and free concert tickets.

TMZ claims Jennifer Garner and Chelsea Handler recently enjoyed a girls night out at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus visited the restaurant several days before. Ben and Lindsay arrived at the restaurant in a limo before quickly eating and then heading back to his house.

Top 10 Money Earners according to Billboard

1 – Beyonce – $62.1m

2 – Guns N’ Roses – $42.3m

3 – Bruce Springsteen – $42.2m

4 – Drake – $37.3m

5 – Adele – $37m

7 – Justin Bieber – $30.5m

8 – Luke Bryan – $27.3m

9 – Kanye West – $26.1m

10 – Kenny Chesney – $25.4m