Ariana’s new romance-Last day to qualify for the American Music Awards

The International Business Times claims Ariana Grande is falling for Mac Miller.A source tells the paper: “They talk about marriage all the time with each other, almost to the point where friends are rolling their eyes over it. The honeymoon stage they’re in is pretty much at full throttle right now. Ariana believes that Mac is the one and if she doesn’t eventually marry him, that any future relationship would be a bust. Ariana envisions having children with Mac [Miller] and is convinced all that will happen. She feels that Mac is her soulmate.”

Beyonce tells Vanity Fair that she loves Adele. “It is so easy to talk to her and be around her. She’s funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary. The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight. She is a gracious woman and the most humble human being I’ve ever met. She creates songs that go deep and expose pain and vulnerability with her soulful voice. She takes you places other artists don’t go to anymore — the way they did in the ’70s.”

Forbes’ Highest-Paid Women In Music 2016

1. Taylor Swift – $170m

2. Adele – $80.5m

3. Madonna – $76.5m

4. Rihanna – $75m

5. Beyonce – $54m

6. Katy Perry – $41m

7. Jennifer Lopez – $39.5m

8. Britney Spears – $30.5m

9. Shania Twain – $27.5m

10. Celine Dion – $27m

Naughty Gossip claims Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have reconciled. A source tells the site: “They are 100% back together. She is trying to keep it a secret for the moment, but they are a couple again.”