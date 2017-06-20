Ariana’s crown auctioned off! You and your diets.

Diet Survey

A new study by the software firm Fourth reveals that the typical woman goes on 130 diets over the course of her life. Other findings:

the average woman starts two diets a year with each one lasting 31 days.

top reasons for diet failures: good food followed by lack of willpower and failing to see results

– 5% of women say their active social life stops them from sticking to a diet

– chocolate is the food most missed by dieters

The Hamilton Spectator claims Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman crown is going to be auctioned off. Bidding will start at $5,000. The brass crown is adorned with rhinestones

Hollywoodlife.com claims Jay-Z was brought to tears the first time he held his newborn twins. A source tells the site; “Jay was brought to tears when he held his new son for the first time. He is already making plans for all the things he wants to teach the boy, places he wants to take the twins and all the wonderful things they will do. Everyone who has met the babies are already saying both kids look just like their father! Despite being stuck in the hospital, it was still the best Father’s Day ever for the couple. Beyonce is eager to get her new babies home. She has been stuck inside the hospital for a week now and Jay has been by her side daily as they follow all of the doctor’s conservative orders to ensure the newborns are healthy and strong before going home.”