98 Degrees Teams Up With NSYNC

Okay so its just Joey Fatone from NSYNC but close enough. I remember when I was like 9 years old and I was in the middle of my boyband infatuation, 98 Degrees and NSYNC put out Christmas albums and I couldn’t wait to get my hands on them. When I finally did it was pure joy and to this day they remain holiday staples that are on repeat all season long. When I found out that 98 Degrees was releasing new Christmas music AND teaming up with one of my fave members of NSYNC I just had to share this video with everyone.

ENJOY and MERRY CHRISTMAS, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!