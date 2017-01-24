2017 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonling – Barry Jenkins

Best Actor

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

Best Supporting Actor

Mehershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis

Naomi Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

zootopia

The Red Turtle

Best Original Song

“Audition” – La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars – La La Land

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Jackie

La La Land

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One