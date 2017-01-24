2017 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonling – Barry Jenkins
Best Actor
Casey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Best Supporting Actor
Mehershala Ali
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis
Naomi Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
zootopia
The Red Turtle
Best Original Song
“Audition” – La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars – La La Land
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Jackie
La La Land
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One