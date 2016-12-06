2017 Grammy Nominations!

If you have not seen them here is the list! Not a lot of suprises here, at least for me,
2017 Grammy’s
Album of the Year Nominees
“25,” Adele
“Lemonade,” Beyoncé
“Purpose,” Justin Bieber
“Views,” Drake
“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson
Song of the Year Nominees
“Formation,” Beyoncé
“Hello,” Adele
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner
“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber
“7 Years,” Lukas Graham
Best New Artists Nominees
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Record of the Year Nominees
“Hello,” Adele
“Formation,” Beyoncé
“7 Years,” Lukas Graham
“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake
“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Hello,” Adele
“Hold Up,” Beyonce
“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber
“Piece by Piece (Idol version),” Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande
Best Pop Vocal Album
”25,” Adele
“Purpose,” Justin Bieber
“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande
“Confident,” Demi Lovato
“This Is Acting,” Sia
Best Dance/Electric Album
“Skin,” Flume
“Electronica 1: The Time Machine,” Jean-Michel Jarre
“Epoch,” Tycho
“Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future,” Underworld
“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII,” Louie Vega
Best Rock Album
“California,” Blink-182
“Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage The Elephant
“Magma,” Gojira
“Death Of A Bachelor,” Panic! At The Disco
“Weezer,” Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
“22, A Million,” Bon Iver
“Blackstar,” David Bowie
“The Hope Six Demolition Project,” PJ Harvey
“Post Pop Depression,” Iggy Pop
“A Moon Shaped Pool,” Radiohead
Best Urban Contemporary Album
“Lemonade,” Beyoncé
“Ology,” Gallant
“We Are King,” KING
“Malibu,” Anderson .Paak
“Anti,” Rihanna
Best Rap Performance
“No Problem,” Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda,” Desiigner
“Pop Style,” Drake feat. The Throne
“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared
“That Part,” ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert
“My Church,” Maren Morris
“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“Sound Of Red,” René Marie
“Upward Spiral,” Branford Marsalis Quartet with special guest Kurt Elling
“Take Me To The Alley,” Gregory Porter
“Harlem On My Mind,” Catherine Russell
“The Sting Variations,” The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Gospel Album
“Listen,” Tim Bowman, Jr.
“Fill This House,” Shirley Caesar
“A Worshipper’s Heart [Live],” Todd Dulaney
“Losing My Religion,” Kirk Franklin
“Demonstrate [Live],” William Murphy
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Poets & Saints,” All Sons & Daughters
“American Prodigal,” Crowder
“Be One,” Natalie Grant
“Youth Revival [Live],” Hillsong Young & Free
“Love Remains,” Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best Latin Album
“Un Besito Mas,” Jesse & Joy
“Ilusión,” Gaby Moreno
“Similares,” Laura Pausini
“Seguir Latiendo,” Sanalejo
“Buena Vida,” Diego Torres
Best Americana Performance
“Ain’t No Man,” The Avett Brothers
“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time,” Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Factory Girl,” Rhiannon Giddens
“House Of Mercy,” Sarah Jarosz
“Wreck You,” Lori McKenna
Best Spoken Word Album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling)
“The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo,” Amy Schumer
“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox,” Carol Burnett
“M Train,” Patti Smith
“Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia),” Various Artists
“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink,” Elvis Costello
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Music Film
“Formation,” Beyoncé
“River,” Leon Bridges
“Up & Up,” Coldplay
“Gosh,” Jamie xx
“Upside Down & Inside Out,” OK Go