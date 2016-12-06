2017 Grammy Nominations!

If you have not seen them here is the list! Not a lot of suprises here, at least for me,

2017 Grammy’s

Album of the Year Nominees

“25,” Adele

“Lemonade,” Beyoncé

“Purpose,” Justin Bieber

“Views,” Drake

“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year Nominees

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“Hello,” Adele

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

Best New Artists Nominees

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Record of the Year Nominees

“Hello,” Adele

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Hello,” Adele

“Hold Up,” Beyonce

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber

“Piece by Piece (Idol version),” Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

Best Pop Vocal Album

”25,” Adele

“Purpose,” Justin Bieber

“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

“Confident,” Demi Lovato

“This Is Acting,” Sia

Best Dance/Electric Album

“Skin,” Flume

“Electronica 1: The Time Machine,” Jean-Michel Jarre

“Epoch,” Tycho

“Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future,” Underworld

“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII,” Louie Vega

Best Rock Album

“California,” Blink-182

“Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage The Elephant

“Magma,” Gojira

“Death Of A Bachelor,” Panic! At The Disco

“Weezer,” Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

“22, A Million,” Bon Iver

“Blackstar,” David Bowie

“The Hope Six Demolition Project,” PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression,” Iggy Pop

“A Moon Shaped Pool,” Radiohead

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Lemonade,” Beyoncé

“Ology,” Gallant

“We Are King,” KING

“Malibu,” Anderson .Paak

“Anti,” Rihanna

Best Rap Performance

“No Problem,” Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda,” Desiigner

“Pop Style,” Drake feat. The Throne

“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared

“That Part,” ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“My Church,” Maren Morris

“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Sound Of Red,” René Marie

“Upward Spiral,” Branford Marsalis Quartet with special guest Kurt Elling

“Take Me To The Alley,” Gregory Porter

“Harlem On My Mind,” Catherine Russell

“The Sting Variations,” The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album

“Listen,” Tim Bowman, Jr.

“Fill This House,” Shirley Caesar

“A Worshipper’s Heart [Live],” Todd Dulaney

“Losing My Religion,” Kirk Franklin

“Demonstrate [Live],” William Murphy

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Poets & Saints,” All Sons & Daughters

“American Prodigal,” Crowder

“Be One,” Natalie Grant

“Youth Revival [Live],” Hillsong Young & Free

“Love Remains,” Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Latin Album

“Un Besito Mas,” Jesse & Joy

“Ilusión,” Gaby Moreno

“Similares,” Laura Pausini

“Seguir Latiendo,” Sanalejo

“Buena Vida,” Diego Torres

Best Americana Performance

“Ain’t No Man,” The Avett Brothers

“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time,” Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Factory Girl,” Rhiannon Giddens

“House Of Mercy,” Sarah Jarosz

“Wreck You,” Lori McKenna

Best Spoken Word Album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling)

“The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo,” Amy Schumer

“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox,” Carol Burnett

“M Train,” Patti Smith

“Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia),” Various Artists

“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink,” Elvis Costello

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Music Film

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“River,” Leon Bridges

“Up & Up,” Coldplay

“Gosh,” Jamie xx

“Upside Down & Inside Out,” OK Go