18 Million Retweets for 1 Year of Nuggets

This guy is a genius! Carter Wilkerson tweeted @Wendys and asked how many retweets would he have to get to get a year of chicken nuggets.

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

And their response… 18 million!

I want to help this guy out, let's help him get them FREE nuggets for a year!

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017